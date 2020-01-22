Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan when quizzed about a room's rent in Mannat will leave you in splits

After Shah Rukh Khan started a chat session with his fans on Twitter, a fan quizzed him a renting a room in Mannat and the superstar responded with an epic reply.

, who is crowned as the Badshah of Bollywood, has been ruling the hearts for over 25 years now. The superstar enjoys a massive fan following and hundreds of fans throng outside his residence Mannat quite often to get a glimpse of the star. On the other hand, SRK also doesn’t leave a chance to reciprocate the fans’ love and often treats with random chat sessions on micro-blogging site Twitter. This evening, the Dilwale star once again invited his fans for a chat session and was inundated with questions on micro-blogging site Twitter.

While SRK was answering as many questions possible in a classy way, one of his fans grabbed the eyeballs after he quizzed King Khan about renting a room in Mannat. Yes! You read that right. A fan asked Shah Rukh about how much would it cost to rent of a room in his luxurious bungalow. To this, the superstar, who is known for his witty replies, reverted in the most epic way and wrote, “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega.”

Take a look at this interesting conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and his fan:

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

This isn’t all. SRK also assured his fans about reserving this decade for the best movies of his life. To note, King Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 directorial Zero along with and . While the movie failed to leave a mark at the box office, Shah Rukh has been on a break ever since and hasn’t announced his next project ever since.

