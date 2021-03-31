Shah Rukh Khan's reply on his underwear colour to his words of wisdom, Check out Ask SRK session's highlights

Shah Rukh Khan today treated his fans with his witty and honest replies during the Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter handle. We have compiled some of the actor’s best tweets. Take a look.

The King of Bollywood , on Wednesday, took a 15 minutes break before going “into doing more of nothing” and conducted an Ask Me Anything session with his fans. The actor tweeted, “Have 15 minutes before I go into doing more of nothing! Thought will spend it with you all and do a quick #AskSRK 3...2....1....go!” Soon, he was flooded with thousands of questions from fans who wanted to know everything – right from his upcoming films to the colour of his underwear. Many also asked him a piece of motivational advice and the actor doled out words of wisdom to them.

In an unfiltered form, the Dilwale actor responded to fans' queries and his replies were full of wits and quirks. “I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions,” SRK replied to a fan who tweeted, "Sir what's ur underwear color?? #AskSRK.” Another netizen asked him, “Sir life me thoda motivation chaiye kuch shabd aapke taraf se bored life #AskSRK.” To this, he replied, “Use this time to reflect...read and most importantly play board games with family to get over boring days.”

One of the users wrote to him, “Is it okay to choose passion over stability? (I probably need some validation right about now) #AskSRK.” Responding to his query, the Raees star said, “Passion normally doesn’t guarantee payment so one has to find a mix. A lot of passion and a good amount of stability. Don’t make it an either-or choice....or mutually exclusive. Do a bit of both please.”

Check out the main highlights of the Ask SRK session below:

I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions. https://t.co/QEq9AIbXZ7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Passion normally doesn’t guarantee payment so one has to find a mix. A lots of passion and a good amount of stability. Don’t make it an either or choice....or mutually exclusive. Do a bit of both please https://t.co/jpH1GhACfu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Mine is a normal life. All of us have a normal life. It’s just that our normals are different for each one. https://t.co/yjQnvLkM4F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Use this time to reflect...read and most importantly play board games with family to get over bored days. https://t.co/hAvMuYHLaI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Really!! That’s a long time even for patience. Jaldi jaldi shooting karta hoon don’t worry. https://t.co/3PtMHPA8CS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Age is a number....work hard and it will all happen well. I started in films at 26 if that helps. Just don’t waste your years that’s all. https://t.co/9lcBqsY6yZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Nahi yaar main itna Great hoon mujh mein bilkul ego nahi hai!! Ha ha https://t.co/UVNaAc7A7h — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

I eat sparingly. https://t.co/Uu4FsLl8rX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan ended the session by saying he loves to talk with his fans. He tweeted, “Now I should go otherwise it will seem I am not interested in doing nothing. Thk u all for ur time & patience and also don’t get disappointed for no reply. It’s a bit selfish on my part but I do this for myself and have to say I had loads of fun. Love you all and stay safe please!.”

