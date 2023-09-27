Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan wanting to get married inside Mannat will leave you in splits

Shah Rukh Khan's last release, the action thriller film Jawan, has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year. Just like his previous film Pathaan, the Atlee directorial has also entered the 1000 crore club globally. Recently, King Khan conducted his popular ask SRK session on Twitter to talk to his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to a fan asking to get married inside Mannat

Today, on September 27th, Shah Rukh started his famous ask SRK session on Twitter during which a user asked him a rather weird but funny question. The user asked, "Can I get married at Mannat? #AskSRK". In response, King Khan gave a really funny answer. He retweeted and wrote: "Ghodha hai tere paas baraat nikalne ke liye….?? #Jawan"

Check out his tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan is asked if he reflects on his life before stardom

During the same session, the superstar was asked if he ever sat back to think about his life before he achieved the status of superstardom. The user asked, "How often do u sit and look back on life? And think about life before stardom? #AskSRK" The Jawan actor replied with a very inspiring thought. He tweeted: "Never ever. The road ahead is more attractive than the paths I have already negotiated. #Jawan"

Before starting the session, SRK revealed that he had some free time in the middle of shoots. He wrote, "Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean."

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK was last seen in Atlee's Jawan which has turned out to be a massive commercial success. The film was released on September 7th and has entered the 1000-crore club globally. The superstar will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama film Dunki which is based on the issue of illegal immigration. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Dharmendra, the film will release on December 22 this year.

ALSO READ: Oka Manasu star Niharika Konidela grooves to Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; WATCH