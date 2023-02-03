Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to Paulo Coelho after he praised the Pathaan star proves they are good friends

Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing all the limelight ever since he returned to the silver screen with Pathaan after almost 4 years. Fans are going gaga not only over his screen presence but also over his perfect abs that he is flaunting in the film and every other thing. This film has not only broken all the box office records but also won the hearts of all the fans. Several Bollywood celebrities have been praising SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer. After taking a bumper opening, SRK decided to treat fans with his appearance outside Mannat. On January 30, he was seen addressing a sea of fans stationed outside his house and thanking them for their immense love. Yesterday, celebrated author Paulo Coelho, who is often seen praising King Khan, reacted to the video featuring him and his die-hard fans. Today the superstar has responded to his tweet. Shah Rukh Khan responds to Paulo Coelho

Yesterday, Paulo Coelho took to his Twitter handle to share a video of Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans. He went on to call him 'legend', 'friend' and a 'great actor'. The author also recommended people in the West to watch his film 'My Name is Khan'. Today King Khan replied to Paulo’s tweet and wrote, “You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you.” The video which Paulo tweeted was originally shared by SRK in which he is seen greeting his fans. Along with it, he wrote, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved." Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s reply:

Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on Pathaan 2 Shah Rukh assured that if Siddharth comes up with a sequel, he will be 'bigger and better'. Since Pathaan is a part of YRF's spy universe, the audience can expect the second part too. Speaking about the same, Khan said, "Inshaallah whenever he (Sid) wants me to do Pathaan 2, I'll be bigger and better. I just want to say thank you to him and Adi for giving me Pathaan, and whenever they want me for the sequel I'll try and give it my best."

