Shah Rukh Khan's ripped and shirtless avatar in Pathaan's song Besharam Rang is nothing but a THIRST TRAP

After five long years, the audience will finally get to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. He is all set to be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham . Earlier today, the first song titled Besharam Rang was launched and it has already taken the Internet by storm. Ahead of the trailer, the makers have decided to treat fans to two songs from the film. The first song features Deepika and Shah Rukh and it is undoubtedly a hot mess!

Apart from Deepika's scintillating bikini looks, Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless look has caught everyone's attention. The upbeat and fun song is sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar, and it sets the mood right. King Khan flaunts his ripped abs with a long hair look. His stubble and good looks have added extra charm to the song. Shah Rukh is the swag king for a reason. His perfectly toned avatar is truly a thirst trap and it will be a visual treat on the big screen. The song is shot in scenic locations in Spain. Watch the video here:

Earlier, director Siddharth spoke about Shah Rukh's look and said, "SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan."

Pathaan release

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. The film is set to release on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

