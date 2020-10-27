  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan's savage reply when asked if he'll ever sell Mannat; Tells fans to not crowd for his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to surprise us and his answer to a fan on Twitter who asked him his plans on selling Mannat definitely made us say 'quite savage'.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: October 27, 2020 06:59 pm
Shah Rukh Khan dapper in grey suit. Shah Rukh Khan's savage reply when asked if he'll ever sell Mannat; Tells fans to not crowd for his birthday.
Shah Rukh Khan took some time out from his busy IPL 2020 schedule to conduct a brief Ask SRK session on Twitter. As always, he was at his wittiest while replying to fan questions and even had some savage answers. From answering on when he will next be onscreen to suggestions on various things, SRK never fails to surprise us. One such Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan about his Mumbai home Mannat and if he ever plans on selling it. 

The fan asked, "Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? #AskSRK." Shah Rukh Khan had a savage reply to this and said, "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Brother, Mannat cannot be sold, you need to bow your head and ask for it. If you remember this, then only will you achieve something in your life)." Obviously, SRK was referring to the literal meaning of Mannat - a wish and not his home.

Speaking of Mannat, the actor sees a huge influx of fans outside his residence every year on his birthday that is 2 November. While SRK is in Dubai for IPL, he requested his fans to not crowd outside his house given the pandemic situation. A fan asked the actor, "Birthday plans sir ? Police won’t allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat #AskSRK @iamsrk."

SRK replied and said, "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar." 

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Ask SRK session below: 

