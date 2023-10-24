Shah Rukh Khan's schoolmate Rahul Dev recalls SRK's achievements: ‘He was first in football, hockey, cricket'

Shah Rukh Khan attended the St. Columba's School in New Delhi where he did well in both studies as well as sports. Rahul Dev, who is an actor and model, was also attending the school around that time. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on how SRK was during his school time and how he was in different kinds of sports.

Rahul Dev on Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, actor and model Rahul Dev spoke about his Columba’s School's alumni Shah Rukh Khan. The two were around the same time in the New Delhi school. Dev said, “I know SRK since school. He used to be the wicket keeper and I was the fast bowler." He also revealed that SRK was his senior in school and that year the future superstar also won the Sword Award.

He further said, "He was exceptional. I don’t find it surprising that SRK has become a superstar. There will be no Shah Rukh Khan in the next 1000 years. He took part in various activities in school. He was first in football, hockey, cricket and every game.”

In the same interview, Dev also spoke about Jawan's massive success. He said that he was not surprised by his comeback as it was "long overdue." Both the actors have shared the screen space in the 2001 epic historical action film Asoka.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rahul Dev's work front

Shah Rukh's recent release was Atlee's action thriller film Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (special appearance). Upon release, it turned out to be a massive commercial success.

SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki. The film is based on a term used for illegal immigration called Donkey Flight. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra and Vicky Kaushal, the film will release Internationally on December 21st. It will be released in India on the next day, December 22nd.

Dev, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Punjabi film Mastaney, and the horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart. He also played a police officer in the web series Adhura.

