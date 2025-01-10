Shah Rukh Khan’s security consultant claims ‘log dhakka maarke dargah legaye’ during actor’s Ajmer Sharif visit: ‘Police had to do lathicharge’
In a new interview, Shah Rukh Khan's security consultant recalled how he had never witnessed madness similar to the actor's visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
Shah Rukh Khan has amassed a massive fan following in his three-decade-long career and continues to enthrall audiences with his charm and impressive performances. His security consultant, Yusuf Ibrahim, recently recalled the actor's visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, where a huge crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Amid the large crowd, they were pushed by fans along the way, and the police had to resort to a lathi charge (use of force) to disperse them.
In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, celebrity security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim recounted the time when Shah Rukh Khan decided to visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah during an IPL season. He shared that they unknowingly chose a Friday afternoon for their visit. It turned out to be a peak time, with around 10,000 to 15,000 people present for prayers. The situation became even more challenging when news of Khan's visit spread throughout the place, leading to a massive crowd of fans.
"There was so much public that we were literally standing there. Logon ne humko dhakka maarke dargah le gaye aur dhakka maarke apne aap gaadi mein laake bitha diya," Ibrahim recalled. (We didn’t walk; people pushed us to the Dargah and then back to the car.)
In the end, the police had to use force to disperse the crowds, as they refused to leave otherwise. Despite the chaos, the Pathaan actor remained calm and composed, while Yusuf admitted he had never witnessed that kind of 'madness' before. Yusuf shared that SRK always stays cool and composed in such situations, understanding that it is not anyone’s fault. He remains respectful of the love and excitement fans have for him.
Yusuf Ibrahim further added that Khan once met his parents and praised him in front of them, which was a heartwarming moment. It made his parents emotional and highlighted the superstar’s grounded and humble personality.
