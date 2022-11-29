Shah Rukh Khan's selfie with Pathaan lyricist Kumaar goes VIRAL: Mausam musical hone wala hai

After five long years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen on the big screen with Pathaan. He will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone for the Siddharth Anand directorial. The film will mark his first collaboration with John Abraham. The teaser was launched recently and it took the Internet by storm. Now, ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have planned to release the first song in December. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers about the same. Now, Kumaar, who has written the lyrics for the songs in the film, took to Instagram and teased fans as he shared a cool selfie with Shah Rukh.

Kumaar shared the picture and informed the fans that the songs will be out soon. King Khan is seen taking the selfie and flashing his dimples while Kumaar is seen posing next to him. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Seat ki peti kholdo.. mousam musical hone wala hai..! @iamsrk @shekharravjiani @vishaldadlani." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, fans were seen dropping fire emojis in the comments section. A fan commented, "Acting king with lyrics king." Another fan asked, "Song kab aane wala hai Date kuch hint dedo #PATHAAN."

Pathaan songs update

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The makers are tight-lipped about the plot of Pathaan and want to keep the world under wraps to build anticipation among the audience. The marketing campaign of the film will begin in the month of December, as the team is planning to launch two spectacular dance numbers from the film before dropping the theatrical trailer in January."

The director confirmed the same as he said, "Pathaan has two spectacular songs, and fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we have decided to give people ample of time to enjoy the songs before the film releases. December is a party and holiday season for people across the globe, so we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer."

Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.