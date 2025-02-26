Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam buzzes internet with adorable performance on Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Die with a smile

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan’s recent video is taking over social media. In the viral video, AbRam is seen playing guitar and singing Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s song Die with a Smile. The video has left SRK fans going crazy over the kid’s adorable singing talent.

One of the fans shared the viral video on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly grabbed the attention of fans worldwide. In the video, AbRam Khan is seated on a stage at an event, playing his guitar while singing. He is seen wearing a simple black jersey and matching shorts, looking focused on his performance. The sweet video has made its way across the internet, with fans commenting on how talented and adorable he is.

AbRam Khan performs on Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Die with a smile:

Many fans were quick to express their admiration for AbRam’s musical abilities. One fan wrote, “Aww,” while another dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section of the heartwarming video.

SRK's little one has already won the hearts of many with his charming performance. Fans are impressed not only by his voice but also by how effortlessly he plays the guitar at such a young age. In the talented family, his father is an actor and producer, his mother is a designer, his brother is a director, his sister is an actress, and AbRam himself could be a good singer. Art runs in the Khan family.

AbRam is Shah Rukh Khan's third child after Aryan and Suhana. He was born via surrogacy in 2013. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to collaborate again with Pathan director Siddharth Anand for the film King. At the same time, his sister Suhana Khan will also star in the movie, with Abhishek Bachchan as the villain.