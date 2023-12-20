Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam has already watched Dunki; superstar reveals his hilarious reaction

The highly awaited film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan is finally all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. The anticipation is at its peak, with the trailer and songs well-received and promotional efforts in full swing. Now, ahead of the film’s release, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle to interact with his fans and revealed that his youngest son AbRam has watched the film and to know his reaction, scroll down!

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his son AbRam Khan’s hilarious reaction after watching Dunki

Today, on December 20, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to conduct an Ask SRK session with his fans and followers as Dunki is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow.

During the session, one X user asked the actor when is he planning to show the film to his youngest son AbRam. He asked, “Abram ko kab dikha rhe movie ? #AskSRK,” to this, King Khan replied by saying that he has already watched the film and keeps singing the song ‘I want to go to Lavatory!!!’ which was sung by Boman Irani in a comic scene from the trailer. SRK said, “Abram has seen it and he keeps singing “I want to go to Lavatory!!! #Dunki.”

TAKE A LOOK: