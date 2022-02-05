Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam joins Arhaan Khan, Samaira at Amrita Arora's son's bday; PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are very rarely spotted outside his house, hence when they step out, paps never miss a chance to click them. Well, It is Amrita Arora’s son’s birthday today and she is hosting a grand party at a restaurant in Mumbai. Many kids including Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan, Arhaan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, her daughter and others were spotted leaving the restaurant having a gala time. SRK’s son looked sporty in his casual attire as he posed for the paps with his friends.