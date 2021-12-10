Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Karan Johar, Yash, Roohi celebrate Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday; WATCH

Last evening, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira turned a year older and on the occasion, the couple held a special kids' birthday party. Btown's cutest star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor were in attendance. Adira, who turned 6 this year, has been kept away from the media glare by Rani and Aditya Chopra right from the start. Now, at her birthday party, only close friends were invited.

As everyone arrived, the paparazzi caught them in the frame. Shah Rukh's son AbRam was seen clad in a green tee whilst sitting on the backseat of his car. The star kid was papped when he was on his way home after the bash. On the other hand, Karan was seen clad in a black outfit with sunglasses as he arrived with his twins Yash and Roohi in adorable OOTDs. The filmmaker and his kids were snapped in their car when they were arriving. Tusshar Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen leaving with Laksshya after the party. Laksshya also waved to the paps whilst sitting in his car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Karan last night wished Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in a special post after their wedding. The filmmaker sent out love and good wishes to the newly married couple. He shared a photo from their wedding album and wrote, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple! @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 ! Wish you both decades of abundant joy and eternal happiness…. All my love and best energies coming your way…"

Talking about Adira, Rani had revealed last month how her daughter reacted to her playing Babli in Bunty Aur Babli 2. She shared that Adira loved her act as Babli and laughed alot. Rani's film with Saif Ali Khan received a lot of love from fans. Now, she will be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

