Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam waves at the paparazzi as he gets spotted in the city; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s younger son AbRam Khan is one of the most popular star kids. He has been in the spotlight since he was born in 2013. Although Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have always been in the spotlight, their youngest child is seldom seen on public outings. AbRam is also quite popular on social media, courtesy of his adorable photos that often surface online. Earlier today, he was spotted in the city by the shutterbugs and was seen waving at the camera.

In the photos, AbRam Khan donned a white T-shirt and black pants. He also wore a pair of sneakers and added a face mask amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. His hand was held by his nanny. Recently, he was spotted at his mom's interior design studio in Mumbai. This marked the first time AbRam was seen posing in front of the paparazzi.

Check out AbRam Khan's photos:

The little munchkin recently turned 9 on May 27. His mother Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to send birthday love to AbRam and shared a beautiful video. In the video, AbRam looked cute in his sky blue coloured t-shirt and was seen sitting on an ATV. Sharing this video, Gauri captioned it, “Happy birthday." Suhana Khan also shared an unseen picture with AbRam to wish him, in which they were seen sharing a sweet hug, ‘Birthday Boy,' Suhana captioned it.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their first child together, son Aryan Khan, in 1997. Their daughter, Suhana Khan, was born in 2000.

Also Read: Suhana Khan's birthday wish for baby brother AbRam Khan comes wrapped with a warm hug; PHOTO