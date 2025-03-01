Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam wins hearts at Mumbai’s Gateway of India boarding a Jetty; gets called 'SRK mini version'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son, AbRam Khan, recently made a rare public appearance in Mumbai, instantly capturing the hearts of fans. The young star kid was spotted at the Gateway of India, boarding a jetty, and his charming personality did not go unnoticed.

In a video shared by Pinkvilla, AbRam is dressed casually in a green sports jersey, showcasing an effortless style resembling his superstar father. His appearance was a delightful surprise for fans, as he is occasionally seen in public. The sighting quickly became a hot topic on social media platforms, with admirers flooding the internet with affectionate comments.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with many referring to him as “SRK’s mini version” due to his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. Social media was abuzz with comments like, “He is so adorable!” and “Future Bollywood star in the making.”

This appearance comes at a time when Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, is making headlines with his much-anticipated web series debut. Earlier this month, Aryan unveiled the title of his directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, with a special video featuring none other than SRK himself. The clip, which quickly went viral, showcased the superstar in various emotions under Aryan’s direction. However, it was Aryan’s confident appearance, impressive voice, and rare smile that stole the show, making him the center of attention on social media.

Recently a video of AbRam went viral. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan’s third child is seen seated on a stage at an event, playing his guitar while singing Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s song Die with a Smile.

Now, with AbRam’s latest sighting, it seems like the youngest Khan is also on his way to becoming an internet sensation. While he has remained away from the limelight for the most part, moments like these give fans a glimpse into his life, keeping them eagerly waiting for more.

With Aryan stepping into the industry and AbRam winning hearts with his cuteness, it’s safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy continues to shine through his children.