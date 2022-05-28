On Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's 9th birthday, Farah Khan shares a sweet THROWBACK photo; See here

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's little munchkin AbRam Khan turned 9 on May 27. The junior Khan has always been the fans' favourite. On the special occasion, the social media was abuzz with tweets and posts wishing AbRam. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan's dear friend and filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media to share a beautiful throwback picture. She enjoys massive fan following on Instagram and her official account is a treasure for unseen and throwback pictures.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Farah shared a sweet photo in which Shah Rukh Khan and she can be seen giving a sweet peck on little AbRam's cheeks. The snap speak volume of their bond and love. While sharing the photo, Farah wrote, "Fultoo Flashback @gaurikhan @iamsr #abram" along with a few heart emoticons.

Earlier, AbRam's mother Gauri Khan too wished him on social media. She also took to her Instagram handle to send birthday love to AbRam and shared a beautiful video of the little prince which will remind you of King Khan. In the video, AbRam looked cute in his sky blue coloured t-shirt and was seen sitting on an ATV. He was seen enjoying on the beach side and looked ecstatic. Soon, AbRam was seen shaking his head in style and it reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan from his iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Major nostalgic vibes, isn’t it? Sharing this cute video, Gauri captioned it as, “Happy birthday”.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan, Atlee’s next and he also has Aanand L Rai’s next project. Apart from this Shah Rukh Khan also announced Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

