Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being questioned, confirms NCB after drugs raid at Mumbai cruise party

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a cruise rave party was busted on Saturday night off the Mumbai coast. According to India Today, the drugs raid was carried out by NCB officials onboard the Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship and several people were taken in for questioning.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, confirmed on Sunday that is being questioned. However, Aryan has not been booked on any charges or arrested. The anti-drug agency has only brought in him for questioning. Several videos from the NCB office on Saturday night surfaced wherein officials were seen taking in youngsters for questioning.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast (sic)." NCB sources revealed to India Today that Aryan's phone has been seized and is being scanned to see if there's any sort of connection or involvement in possession of drugs. Aryan Khan's chats will also be investigated, revealed India Today citing NCB sources.

The NCB reportedly received a tip-off about the cruise party that was set to sail at 2 pm on 2 October and return to Mumbai around 10 am on 4 October. The raid was carried out by NCB officials led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede after they received a tip-off.

Wankhede's team disguised themselves as passengers and boarded the cruise to carry out the raid. The rave party kickstarted once the cruise reached mid-sea, revealed the report.

It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light: NCB chief SN Pradhan to ANI (File photo) pic.twitter.com/RqLUwTiP8a — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

#WATCH | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday (Visuals from outside NCB office) pic.twitter.com/yxe2zWfFmI — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Apart from Aryan Khan, several other people were also taken in for questioning. ANI tweeted on Sunday morning that three women from Delhi were also brought in for investigation purposes to the NCB office. "Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the raid on a rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday," ANI tweeted.