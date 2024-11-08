Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan calls superstar ‘smartest marketing mind’; reflects on the quality his father has ‘imbibed’ in him

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is soon going to make his directorial debut with web show, Stardom. Additionally, he is already an entrepreneur owning his luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X. Recently, the star-kid talking about his father called him one of the ‘smartest marketing minds’ and revealed the quality the King actor has ‘imbibed’ in him.

In a recent interview with L’Officiel Arabia, Aryan Khan talked about his father, Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-founder of the brand. Talking about his distinctive strengths contributing to the brand, he said, "My father is perhaps one of the smartest marketing minds, apart from being deeply connected to audiences, and is himself a global fashion trendsetter."

He further revealed that his father is "levelheaded" and always advises them to take a step back to look at the larger picture when they are "stuck in the weeds."

In addition to this, Aryan also reflected on how his influential father in his life has shaped his mindset. He noted that his father’s "primary profession" is acting, but it is his diversification in other fields including sports, VFX, film or television production that sets him apart.

The 26-year-old stated even though he emphasized acting as his "primary" job, the superstar looks at all his various roles with the same dedication and passion.

"Giving a hundred percent to everything you do no matter how big or small, is what my father has imbibed in me. And as an entrepreneur and a fashion innovator, I aspire to be rigorous, meticulous and extremely detailed about everything," he was further quoted saying.

On the work front, Aryan Khan will be making his directorial debut with the web series, Stardom. The show is set against the backdrop of the film industry and is also written by him. A source close to the development had exclusively shared with us earlier that it will be a 6-episodic show.

Furthermore, the series will star Lakshay, Bobby Deol, and Mona Singh among others with reported cameos of SRK, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

Meanwhile, SRK is currently busy working on Sujoy Ghosh’s King which will unite him with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

