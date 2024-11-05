Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan feels 'pressure' but 'clear about what he wants', says YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani; reveals his debut series is 'something that the industry…’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors in the history of Bollywood, with a fanbase like no other. It has brought him a lot of fame and attention, but it has some downsides, too. Recently, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who knows King Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan, revealed that the 26-year-old is a good person who feels pressured being the son of a superstar. He also revealed that Aryan's debut series is something 'new' that the 'industry hasn't seen before.'

Ashish Chanchlani sat down for a conversation on the podcast channel Honestly Saying. During his conversation, he shared some lesser-known insights about Aryan Khan, who often stays away from the media and spotlight.

Chanchlani revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's elder son is a 'great guy' and a 'real' person. The YouTuber admired that Khan doesn't have any filter. It reflects that he speaks his mind and doesn't pretend to be someone he is not.

However, he explained that the 26-year-old faces the pressure of being the son of a superstar. Ashish Chanchlani said, "But I do think he feels pressurised because his father is Shah Rukh Khan."

Despite the pressure and constant expectations, the YouTuber said that Aryan clearly understands himself and his career. Ashish stated, "He is clear about what he wants. Yes, there is pressure, but he is self-aware and does something about it. He badly wants to become a director and writer.”

In addition to the youngster's personality, Chanchlani also revealed that many of his friends are part of Aryan's highly anticipated directorial debut show. Sharing details about that project, he admitted that Aryan is passionate about filmmaking and that his series will be good.

At the same time, he hinted that it's something 'new' that the industry hasn't seen before.' When asked about the possibility of SRK's elder son facing the camera in his career, the YouTuber mentioned that the star-kid prefers direction more. Still, Ashish kept a possibility open for Aryan's acting ventures with his answer.

