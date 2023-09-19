Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gears up for the final schedule of his directorial debut Stardom in Mumbai

The year 2023 turned remarkable not just for Bollywood with several super hit films into account but also for the Khans. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan broke his five-year-long hiatus after Zero with Pathaan. The film turned out to be a massive success and his latest release, Jawan went on to break Pathaan records as well. Fans just couldn’t stop going gaga over SRK’s action-packed performance and Atlee Kumar’s hard-hitting direction. On the other hand, King Khan’s kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are also taking their first steps in carrying forward their father’s legacy. While Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s, The Archies later this year, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with, Stardom. As per recent reports, the project is on the verge of its completion.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Stardom to have cameo appearances of Bollywood's A-list celebs

The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan did not follow his father’s league but opted for direction. Investing all his energies by focusing on writing and direction, the star kid is generating quite a buzz for his directorial debut, Stardom. As per a report published by News 18, the project which went on floors in July earlier this year will have cameo appearances of Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Led by Lakshya Lalwani, the project will be a fictionalized account of the Hindi film industry. As per a source, the shoot for the series is in the last leg of its shoot.

Final schedule of Stardom to begin in Mumbai

“The team of Stardom is currently shooting for it in Alibaug. The final schedule of the show is slated to happen later this month and with that, Aryan will wrap up the project which he began conceptualizing more than a year back. The last leg of the show will be shoot in a multi-cultural centre in Mumbai’s Nariman Point and will feature an elaborate set that will be a replication of a star-studded award function,” the source shared with the portal.

Shah Rukh Khan had also visited the sets on its first day of shoot. A source was quoted, “A major portion of Stardom was filmed in Dharma Productions which was frequented by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan during the course of the shoot.”

Furthermore, the report suggests that Stardom would not just mark the directorial debut of Aryan but a star kid is also assisting him who is said to be really close to Khans. The source heaped praises on the professionalism on the set followed by Aryan as he said, “Despite Stardom being his debut vehicle, Aryan has left everyone impressed with his commitment and passion. He is extremely clear about how he envisions his series to look and is a thorough professional who exactly knows what he expects from the cast members. Word about his competency has reached every nook and corner of the fraternity with many expressing their desire to work with him.”

About Stardom

The web series, Stardom is written and directed by Aryan Khan. A source close to the development had informed Pinkvilla about the title and said, “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry and what better title than Stardom.”

