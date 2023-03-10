Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets chatty with DJ Martin Garrix; Video from Mumbai concert goes VIRAL

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is all set to make his debut as a director soon, was recently seen chatting with DJ Martin Garrix. The renowned DJ was in Mumbai recently as he was on the biggest India Tour. He performed in India after 2018. A video of Aryan and DJ Martin Garrix has surfaced on the Internet and fans can't stop gushing over it. The duo was seen talking to each other near the main stage area.

Aryan Khan and DJ Martin Garrix spotted together

In the video, Aryan is seen sporting a white sweatshirt. He is seen standing near the main stage with his friends. Soon after Martin Garrix walked in, he shook hands with Aryan and they ended up chatting with each other for a while. Going by the video, Aryan is seen trying to explain something to him. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen lauding Aryan. A fan wrote, "Aryan Khan is so cute." Another user wrote, "How cute they are?" Meanwhile, recently Allu Arjun was seen joining DJ Martin Garrix on stage during his show in Hyderabad. The duo was seen grooving to Allu Arjun's hit song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa. The DJ even shared a video with Allu Arjun on Instagram in which he is seen explaining to the actor how he will introduce him on stage.

Along with the video, the DJ wrote, "Crazy surprise! Thank you for joining @alluarjunonline." The crowd went gaga after he played the dance number. Have a look:

Work front

Aryan recently announced that he has completed writing the script of his first project. After months of speculations, the star kid himself made it official. He shared the picture of the clapboard and the script, and wrote, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his kids Aryan and Suhana Khan thought everyone in the world worked on TV