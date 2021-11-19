Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan keeps up with his NCB weekly attendance visit amid drug case; PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was snapped at the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday afternoon for his weekly attendance. The star kid was seen making his way to the anti-drug agency for the third time. To note, in October, he was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Cordelia Cruise Ship drug bust case. He had spent almost 3 weeks in Arthur Road jail as his bail was rejected by the Sessions Court. Then the Bombay High Court had granted him bail.

Aryan was seen arriving in a white SUV car. He stepped down in white casuals with green pants. He kept wearing a mask and did not wait but made a quick entry to the office. Soon he was seen exiting the office with the other officials. As reported, Munmun Dhamecha was also seen making her way to the NCB office for weekly attendance. It is worth mentioning here that they have been granted bail on the conditions laid down by Bombay HC that they have to appear every week for attendance.

As per the conditions of his bail, Aryan is not allowed to meet any of the co-accused which includes his friend Arbaaz as well. He also had to surrender his passport.

Meanwhile, that the case is still under investigation. In this case, actress Ananya Panday was summoned and was questioned by the NCB department. The officials had discovered a WhatsApp conversation between her and Aryan Khan. Currently, a Special Investigation Team of NCB has begun probing Aryan Khan's case after taking it over from Sameer Wankhede.

