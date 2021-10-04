Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrives with NCB officials for Court hearing in drug case; PICS

A day after being sent into NCB custody, was snapped leaving with the officials for a medical test ahead of his court hearing in the alleged drugs case. Aryan along with 2 other women, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday night from a cruise ship in Mumbai, were being taken for a medical test at JJ Hospital ahead of their Court hearing today. On Sunday evening, the Court had sent Aryan and others into a 1-day NCB custody. Reportedly, the NCB is likely to seek custody of Aryan and others for more days in the Court hearing today. Later, after medical, Aryan along with others arrested by NCB were taken to court for hearing.

In the photos, Aryan is seen walking with NCB officials and 2 other women who were arrested from the same cruise ship raid by the agency on Sunday night. Reportedly, Aryan has been arrested under the 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act 1985. On Sunday, during the Court hearing, Aryan's lawyer Satish Manishinde argued that Shah Rukh's son didn't possess contraband when he was arrested from the Cruise ship on Sunday night. He also informed that the Court that Aryan was a special guest on the Cruise and had reportedly been screened twice.

Take a look:

Mumbai | All accused arrested yesterday following NCB raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast brought to a city court pic.twitter.com/LgW93ZdyuN — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

A report last night claimed that the NCB is unlikely to ask for more custody of Aryan Khan. However, now, on Monday, an Etimes report claimed that the agency was likely to seek more days of custody of Shah Rukh's son in today's hearing at the Court. NCB official Sameer Wankhede told Etimes, "I cannot reveal the links and the findings of last evening's interrogation, but there are areas we need to investigate. At the Court hearing on Sunday evening, 's manager and bodyguard also were present.

Last night, after Aryan was sent into 1 day of NCB custody, returned to Mannat. also paid a visit to Mannat to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Celebs like Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and others have extended their support to Shah Rukh amid the news of Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs raid.

Also Read|We Stand With SRK: Netizens stand in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s controversy