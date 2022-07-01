Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan moves court seeking return of his passport in narcotics case.

It has been several months since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail and received a clean chit in the cruise narcotics case. The Narcotics Control Bureau did not name Aryan Khan in the chargesheet that was filed in the case after a cruise ship was raided in Mumbai in October 2021. Now, that the young star kid has been granted a clean chit, Aryan Khan is seeking the return of his passport.

According to a report in Press Trust of India, Aryan Khan filed an application in the special court, to get back his passport. The application was filed on Thursday, 30 June, through his lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla. In the application, Aryan Khan has mentioned that the NCB chargesheet does not him and thus his passport must be returned.

The court took cognisance of the matter and has directed the NCB to file a reply. The court has also posted the matter for hearing on 13 July.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan had to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions and was restricted from flying out of the country or travelling outside Mumbai. He also had to be present at the NCB office for his weekly attendance for the initial few months. Aryan Khan spent over three weeks at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail where his father Shah Rukh Khan had also visited him.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan had to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions and was restricted from flying out of the country or travelling outside Mumbai. He also had to be present at the NCB office for his weekly attendance for the initial few months. Aryan Khan spent over three weeks at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail where his father Shah Rukh Khan had also visited him.

