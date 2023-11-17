Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan oozes style in PICS from his friend’s Jaipur wedding

With a career spanning over three decades, actor Shah Rukh Khan has carved out an identity for himself by starring in several films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Dilwale, and many more. The actor seems to have passed on his skills to his son Aryan Khan, who is soon set for his directorial debut.

Talking about Aryan’s personal front, he was recently spotted at a friend’s wedding in Jaipur, and it can be safe to say that Khan oozes class and style just like his father.

Wearing a yellow shirt and sunglasses, Aryan Khan attends his friend’s wedding

Junior Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted in Jaipur as he went there to mark his attendance at his friend’s wedding. Flaunting his pair of black sunglasses and a yellow shirt, Aryan Khan’s style game seems totally on point. He was seen being a part of his friend’s baraat. Have a look right here.

Exploring the work front of Aryan Khan

In contrast to his father and sister, Suhana Khan, Aryan found his comfort in filmmaking. In the past, Aryan was seen as a child actor in King Khan’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He proceeded to explore his work front by lending his voice to Simba in The Lion King.

The future star is currently immersed in the preparations for his directorial debut, Stardom, and a report by News 18 had earlier shared that Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to the sets on the first day of the shoot.

Unveiling further details, a source had told the news portal earlier, “A major portion of Stardom was filmed in Dharma Productions, which was frequented by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan during the course of the shoot.”

Bollywood celebs who will have a cameo in Stardom

The report earlier had also unboxed an intriguing fact about Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, stating that it will feature several A-list celebrities of the Bollywood fraternity in cameo appearances.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol will be seen in the project, which will be led by Lakshya Lalwani.

