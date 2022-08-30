Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan parties with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle; PHOTOS go viral

Bollywood mega stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif share a great bond not only in reel life but also in real life. The duo has surely left their fans mesmerized by their sizzling on screen chemistry in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. In light of this information, a new set of pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif have surfaced online where the Junior Khan and Katrina’s sister can be seen partying together.

Aryan Khan on Sunday night partied with Katrina Kaif’s sister, actor Isabelle Kaif, television actor Karan Tacker and a bunch of other friends, in Mumbai. Pictures from this bash have appeared on actor Shruti Chauhan’s social media platforms.

These bunch of friends attended Shruti’s birthday bash at a posh restaurant in South Mumbai. Aryan is seen dressed casually in a black t-shirt, denims, and a yellow jacket. Isabelle is seen wearing a black dress and Karan is also seen casually dressed for the evening.

Shruti Chauhan Instagram Post

Shruti, who celebrated her birthday with Aryan and Isabella, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note.

Click Here to see post.

Sharing about her experience of her birthday celebrations, Shruti penned down, “Luckiest girl in the world for all I have ever gotten in my life and to have so many people love me so immensely. Couldn’t be more loved and just so so grateful for everything I have ever had. Thank you to all my beautiful friends who are like my family and everyone who wished and sent me the most heart warming messages. It was so overwhelming to read all of it. It means the world to me. There is nothing I wanted more than to spend it with all my close people! And I’m sorry whoever I missed tagging, or don’t have pictures with, you know we had more fun than to think about it! Love you all who came and those who couldn’t. It meant so much to me! Thank you thank you everyone.”

Isabelle Work Front

Isabelle made her acting debut with Time to Dance with Sooraj Pancholi. She will next be seen in Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shoot for their FIRST project together after marriage; Deets Inside