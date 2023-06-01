Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan visits Alia Bhatt's house after her granddad Narendranath Razdan passes away

On Thursday afternoon, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram account to inform that her father Narendranath Razdan passed away. Alia Bhatt paid an emotional tribute to her grandfather, and shared a heartfelt throwback video from his birthday celebrations. She penned an emotional caption expressing that her heart is full of sorrow, but also full of joy, as she feels grateful to have been brought up by him. Soon after the news of Alia’s grandfather’s death surfaced, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was seen arriving at the actress’ house to offer condolences.

Aryan Khan arrives at Alia Bhatt’s house after her grandfather passes away

Just a few moments ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was seen arriving at Alia Bhatt’s residence. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, and was spotted by the paparazzi as he got out of the car, and headed towards Alia’s residence.

Meanwhile, after Narendranath Razdan passed away, Alia Bhatt penned a note that read, “My grandpa. My hero Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again."

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also shared a note that read, “Daddy Daddy, grandpa, Nindi – our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again. Somewhere over the rainbow right.”

