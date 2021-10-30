Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walks out of Arthur road jail days after being imprisoned; PHOTOS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Oct 30, 2021 11:29 AM IST  |  395.8K
   
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan out of jail
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walks out of Arthur road jail days after being imprisoned; PHOTOS

Visuals of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walking of Arthur Road jail on Saturday morning came in after he was released from Arthur Road jail after 23 days of being lodged there in the Mumbai Cruise Ship Drugs case. Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha also have been released after Bombay High Court granted them bail this week in the case. The bail order was checked by the jail authorities on Saturday morning at 5:30 AM, after which they proceeded to release Aryan began. 

ANI took to Twitter and informed that Aryan's release procedure was completed this morning. A tweet reads, "Aryan Khan's release procedure has been completed: Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail officials." Early on Saturday morning, Shah Rukh along with his team left for Arthur Road Jail to pick up Aryan after his release. Shah Rukh's bodyguard, Ravi was seen entering jail to get Aryan outside amid the crowd of media and fans.  As per CNN News18, SRK didn't head to jail to pick up Aryan. Only his bodyguard went. The report further revealed that SRK is likely to stay at Four Seasons Hotel after discussing with his legal team. 

Take a look:

Aryan Khan coming out of jail

Aryan Khan coming out of jail 2

Aryan Khan coming out of jail 3

On Friday, Juhi Chawla was seen in Session Court to sign Aryan's surety in the bail bond. Aryan has been granted bail on certain conditions including paying a sum of Rs 1 Lakh, passport surrendering, not contacting the co-accused, a weekly visit to the NCB office and a few more clauses. The legal team that represented Aryan on Bombay HC included Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai. As soon as Aryan was granted bail, Shah Rukh heaved a sigh of relief. Photos of a happy SRK posing with the legal team went viral on social media. 

On Friday evening, Mannat was lit up as preparations began for Diwali and to welcome home Aryan after almost 3 weeks of being caught in the legal tussle in the Cruise Ship Drugs. While Aryan was in prison, his father Shah Rukh visited him as well. The meeting of about 15-20 minutes took place between the father and son in the Arthur Road prison. Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were arrested after NCB raided the Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2. 

Also Read|Aryan Khan Bail: Juhi Chawla appears at Mumbai Sessions Court to sign bail surety of Rs 1 lakh

Credits: NDTV India/ANICNN News18


Comments
Anonymous : Park hat doesn’t kill you makes you stronger
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : They made him a star ⭐️
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : #charsiAryan
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Aryan maal hain kya?
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : GAURI -AAJ DRUGS JUNKY AUR MONKEY SE MAT LAO. DEEPIKA KO PHONE KARO AUR POOCH MAAL HAIN KYA.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Gauri and SRK be like: Aaj Prince Aryan ka mand pasand drugs hone chahiye. SERVANTS Ko bol Junky aur monkey panday ka ghar jao aur acha maal le ke ao.Watsapp message nahin.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Gauri Khan getting drugs ki thaali ready.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Stay strong and healthy King Khan's Prince.
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Alhumdulilah, finally Aryan is Released.
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : #CharsiAryan
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : ARYAN IS INNOCENT NOTHING FOUND ON HIM NO CONSUMPTION NO POSSESSION. CHARSI SADHUS IN VARANASI AND KUMBH.
REPLY 3 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Your biased stupidity is showing!
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Fans are grateful !!! r u kidding me.
REPLY 7 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Thank God! Welcome Home Aryan!❤ stay healthy and strong
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Thank god. Happy to see him setting free.
REPLY 3 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All