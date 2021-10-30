Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walks out of Arthur road jail days after being imprisoned; PHOTOS

Visuals of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walking of Arthur Road jail on Saturday morning came in after he was released from Arthur Road jail after 23 days of being lodged there in the Mumbai Cruise Ship Drugs case. Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha also have been released after Bombay High Court granted them bail this week in the case. The bail order was checked by the jail authorities on Saturday morning at 5:30 AM, after which they proceeded to release Aryan began.

ANI took to Twitter and informed that Aryan's release procedure was completed this morning. A tweet reads, "Aryan Khan's release procedure has been completed: Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail officials." Early on Saturday morning, Shah Rukh along with his team left for Arthur Road Jail to pick up Aryan after his release. Shah Rukh's bodyguard, Ravi was seen entering jail to get Aryan outside amid the crowd of media and fans. As per CNN News18, SRK didn't head to jail to pick up Aryan. Only his bodyguard went. The report further revealed that SRK is likely to stay at Four Seasons Hotel after discussing with his legal team.

#WATCH Aryan Khan released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/gSH8awCMqo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Aryan Khan walks out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/tdYosUZ2nP — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Aryan Khan's release procedure has been completed: Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail officials



Visuals from outside the Jail pic.twitter.com/NdpjGKhFRS — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

On Friday, Juhi Chawla was seen in Session Court to sign Aryan's surety in the bail bond. Aryan has been granted bail on certain conditions including paying a sum of Rs 1 Lakh, passport surrendering, not contacting the co-accused, a weekly visit to the NCB office and a few more clauses. The legal team that represented Aryan on Bombay HC included Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai. As soon as Aryan was granted bail, Shah Rukh heaved a sigh of relief. Photos of a happy SRK posing with the legal team went viral on social media.

On Friday evening, Mannat was lit up as preparations began for Diwali and to welcome home Aryan after almost 3 weeks of being caught in the legal tussle in the Cruise Ship Drugs. While Aryan was in prison, his father Shah Rukh visited him as well. The meeting of about 15-20 minutes took place between the father and son in the Arthur Road prison. Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were arrested after NCB raided the Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2.

