Aryan Khan confirms making his debut as a writer and not an actor; Shah Rukh Khan has EPIC reaction

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported a couple of months back that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has no interest in acting but he is more inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking. We told you that the star kid is working towards developing multiple ideas which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web series. Today, Aryan took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his first script as a director and gave confirmation to the reports of him making his debut as a filmmaker. Aryan Khan shares a picture of his first project

In the picture that Aryan Khan shared we can see a booklet kept on a table. It has ‘For Aryan Khan’ written on it in big letters. Aryan has placed his hand on the script. Right in front of his hand was a clapboard kept with ‘red chillies entertainment’ written on it. Sharing this picture Aryan wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.” Taking to the comments section Gauri Khan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch.” Shah Rukh Khan too took to the comments section and wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….” Check out the post:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He also has Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara.

