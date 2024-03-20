Shah Rukh Khan's strong message for Gautam Gambhir when he rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders; ‘Make it or break it’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. The multi-faceted personality is also a proud owner of an Indian Premier League Team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined King Khan’s team for the first time in 2011 as a Captain of the team. The team had IPL-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014. Last year, Gambhir yet again joined the KKR as the mentor. In a recent interaction with fans, Gautam Gambir recalled SRK’s message that remained exactly as it was 13 years back - "Make it or break it."

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has rejoined Shah Rukh Khan’s Team, Kolkata Knight Riders as the new team mentor, ahead of the eagerly-awaited IPL 2024 season. The management has been keeping their hopes really high with the former batter bringing his success mantra to the side.

During a recent interaction at the 'KKR Unplugged' event on March 18, Gautam Gambhir reflected on his ‘tough to handle’ attitude and revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s message to him. He said, “Firstly, I want to say one thing -- I'm a very tough guy to handle. I have to thank SRK and Venky bhai (CEO Venky Mysore) who is here as well... They have taken a lot of my tantrums, stubbornness for such a long period of time."

"Kyun ke sach yeh hai ki hum sachchai se ladna jaante hai, hum haar na jaante hai, aur hum jitna bhi jaante hain (Because the truth is that we know how to fight with honesty, we know how to lose, and we know how to win)," he added.

Gambhir went on to recall his 2011 days when he had joined KKR and revealed King Khan’s strong message to him after rejoining the team. "He only told me the same thing that he had told me when I joined KKR as a player in 2011: 'This is your franchise, make it or break it.' He told me exactly the same thing. I don't know what's going to happen, but I can assure you that whenever I leave this place, we will be in a much better position."

