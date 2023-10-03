Shah Rukh Khan's Swades co-star Gayatri Joshi and husband meet with car accident in Italy

The Indian drama film Swades was released almost two decades ago. But even today it manages to give cinephiles goosebumps. The stories told in the film by director and producer Ashutosh Gowariker were met with commendable reviews by movie lovers and critics alike. Moreover, the acting of Shah Rukh Khan and former actor and model Gayatri Joshi were highly praised too. Sadly, after spreading her magic on the big screen, Gayatri left the movie world to focus on her personal life.

Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

After kick-starting her career as a VJ, then being the face of multiple advertisements and later making her acting debut with Swades, the model married businessman Vikas Oberoi back in August 2005. She then bid adieu to her film career to focus on her family. The couple was currently vacationing in Italy when news of their near-fatal accident made headlines. Videos of the shocking accident also made it to social media. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Gayatri and her husband Vikas were driving on a rural road in Sardinia on their Lamborghini when the luxury car collided with a Ferrari and a camper van. Reports suggest that while the two high-performance vehicles were attempting to overtake the huge camper van ahead of them, they collided and a major accident took place. The van ahead also overturned on the road while the Ferrari caught fire.

When The Free Press Journal contacted the actress to know about their whereabouts, the actress informed that both of them are absolutely fine. She said, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision). With God’s grace, we both are absolutely fine.” While the celebrity couple are safe and sound, the couple who was inside the Ferrari lost their lives.

Gayatri Joshi’s other work

Gayatri left her job as a video jockey to pursue modeling as a full-time career. After being moderately successful in winning beauty pageants, she modeled for brands and also featured in several music videos such as the song Kaghaz Ki Kashti by Jagjit Singh and Jhanjaria by Hans Raj Hans.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar shares mysterious message after Yodha, Merry Christmas gets same release date; see POST