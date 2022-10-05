Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS habit as a host amazes Riteish Deshmukh; Find out

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. He is quite popular amongst his fans and his peers from Bollywood. Apart from his movies, one of the many things which is quite popular is his beautiful house Mannat and the parties which are being held in them. The parties in Mannat are the talk of the town. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh in an interview opened up about the parties and revealed one of the habits of the host which amazes him.

During a recent chat with Samdish, Riteish Deshmukh was asked to reveal something about parties at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Riteish who has shared screen space with SRK in Heyy Babyy for a song revealed 2 things about parties held at Mannat. He quipped that whenever there is a get-together at Mannat the food is set at 3 AM. He also added that when guests are leaving, Shah Rukh Khan will walk them towards their car and SRK comes himself and opens the door of the car to say goodbye. Well, does this ring a bell? In one of Koffee With Karan 7 episodes, Gauri Khan had spoken about this same habit of King Khan which annoys her.

Riteish Deshmukh’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Plan A Plan B alongside Tamannah Bhatia. This film was released on OTT. The movie Plan A Plan B, follows the journey of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret, who cross paths, and explores if opposites coexist or attract.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was just seen in a cameo in Brahmastra. Apart from that, he has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

