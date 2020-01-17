Shah Rukh Khan's trademark wit left Jeff Bezos choking; Deets Inside

Jeff Bezos got a whiff of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's trademark wit at an interaction in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bezos was interacting with SRK and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, when he commented: "He (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met.” At this, the audience applauded wildly, reports news18.com. However, SRK was clearly in the mood for humorous repartee.



"That's because my last few films haven't done well," he quipped. The world's richest man, Bezos almost choked on the glass of water he was sipping at, trying to curb a chuckle. Jeff later shared a clip of the incident on Twitter. "Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar," wrote @JeffBezos.



Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar. pic.twitter.com/wdZ2tEsySX — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 17, 2020



During his stopover in Mumbai, Bezos met several Bollywood celebrities.

Credits :IANS

