Shah Rukh Khan's unseen candid photo from the past is sure to send his fans into a frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule millions of hearts and is clearly Bollywood's own 'Baadshah.' Meanwhile, check out an unseen throwback picture of the actor.

definitely does not need any introduction. The King of Bollywood enjoys a huge fan base not only in India but the entire world. He has been ruling the hearts of the audience for more than two decades and continues doing so even now. King Khan’s popularity among the masses is not only because of his brilliant acting prowess in movies but also because of his suave personality. His movies speak for his perfection and there’s no doubt about it.

There are times when we come across some rare throwback pictures of our beloved actors which make us wonder about the bygone times. As we speak of this, we have recently come across an unseen throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan which is sure to send his fans into a frenzy. The actor is seen standing in between a group of school kids and looking the other way. He looks dapper in a white shirt and matching pants.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Well, we wonder why King Khan appears to be in a pretty serious mood in the picture! Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring and in the lead roles. It was backed by Aanand L. Rai and was released in 2018. However, it could not meet the expectations of the audience and was declared a box office disaster. As of now, fans are waiting anxiously for the actor to announce his next movie.

