Shah Rukh Khan’s UNSEEN photoshoot pic proves he is the true Badshah of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Pathaan. This film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles not only broke several box office records but also won the hearts of all his fans. As the film continues to break records with its run at the box office, today the famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of King Khan. We bet, you are going to love it. Shah Rukh Khan’s unseen picture

In the picture which Dabboo Ratnani shared on his Instagram handle, we can see Shah Rukh Khan wearing a black full sleeves tee with a turtle neck. He paired it with blue denim and black boots. With his leg crossed over, King Khan sits on the couch like a true King. The couch has a colourful cover, with a maroon colour backdrop and a maroon carpet which add to the regal aura. A tall pink coloured lamp stands perfectly on one side while a chandelier hangs on the other. Check out the picture:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer film On July 5, 2022, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Yash Raj Films is planning to make the biggest action film in Indian cinema with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. And now, we have exclusively learned that the two-hero film is on track as planned and the basic story too has been locked. “The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe,” revealed a trade source.

