Shah Rukh Khan's UNSEEN picture with crew from the sets of Pathaan goes viral; Fans are all hearts

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the most loved superstar, is all set to return to the big screen with his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan. He was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. His fans are eagerly waiting to watch him in theatres. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The advance booking is already kickstarted on a high note. The trailer and songs of Pathaan have got the audience quite excited and they are awaiting the 25th of January to arrive. Meanwhile, a new picture of Shah Rukh has emerged on social media and his fans are going gaga over it. Pathaan crew lifts up Shah Rukh Khan on the sets

On Sunday, an unseen picture of SRK from the sets of Pathaan went viral on social media. One of the crew members took to Instagram and shared the picture with King Khan. In the picture, the crew of the film is seen lifting up the superstar as they pose for the camera. The picture also features Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh is seen flashing his dimpled smile while the crew is having a gala time with him. Shah Rukh looks handsome in his long hairdo. It looks like the picture was taken while shooting for the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Along with the picture, the crew member wrote, "“Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS! #10DaysToPathaan." Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared, fans were seen gushing over Shah Rukh's look. A fan commented, "Thank you for treating our Shah Rukh Khan like this, you all are gem." Another fan wrote, "how adorable!!!" Shah Rukh Khan dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Dubai On Saturday, Shah Rukh was seen attending a grand event in Dubai. His Pathaan trailer was played on Burj Khalifa. His fans, who were gathered to see him, were also seen dancing to his songs. They also clicked pictures with him. SRK too impressed everyone by doing the hook step of his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. He also mouthed his dialogues from the film for his fans. The superstar exuded charm in his all-black outfit. Have a look:

50,000 fans to watch FDFS of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that 50,000 Shah Rukh fans are coming together to watch the first day first show of Pathaan across the country. Co-founder of SRK Universe told Pinkvilla, "SRK Universe is organizing FDFS of Pathaan in over 200 cities. We are expecting over 50,000 SRK fans to join our shows and we expect minimum bookings worth Rs 1 crore from our FDFS celebrations alone. We are doing this event across cities. Mumbai will have 7 to 8 first day first show celebrations, Delhi will have 6. Likewise, there will be multiple shows in the big cities. We will not just limit ourselves with first day first show, but will continue watching the film over the first day and also the republic day weekend." Shah Rukh Khan's work front 2023 is going to be Shah Rukh's year in the true sense. After Pathaan, he will have two more releases - Dunki and Jawan. Dunki will mark his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. For Jawan, he has teamed up with Atlee co-starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Overseas Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's film takes a Blockbuster start in advance booking