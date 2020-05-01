Shah Rukh Khan's unseen video from Ram Jaane is every bit proof of why he is known as Badshah of Bollywood

This video of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Ram Jaane is the perfect proof of how he has always been a thorough actor, leaving the audiences mesmerized with his performances.

is rightly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, King Khan, as many might have it and well, even after all these years, he has the charm that can make anyone go weak in the knees. Shah Rukh has done a diverse range of films and while he started off with a cerian kind of characters, he emerged as the King of romance, but his acting prowess continues to be just as multi-faceted as we have known him in the beginning.

We came across an unseen video of Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot for his 1995 film Ram Jaane. The movie is directed by Rajiv Mehra and narrates the story of a kid who has no name, played by SRK. And when he asks a priest about who is he and what is his name, the priest responds with two words, 'Ram Jaane' which is why he starts using the same name. It is a rather interesting journey of everything that goes through during the journey, one with crimes. This unseen dialogue video from the shoot is something that seems to have caught our attention and truly bears testimony to how he has always been a good actor, one who is great at one take performances too.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been away from the cinema space for a while now and was last seen in Zero. The movie, however, failed to do well at the box office. Up ahead, there have been constant rumours about multiple films that he is said to be doing, but, we will see him in Brahmastra in a cameo role.

