Shah Rukh Khan's video of acknowledging people with folded hands goes viral; See reactions
Today, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan for the first time after his arrest in jail. He was seen at the Arthur Road Jail. The meeting was for the short time. A huge crowd along with the media was present there. The video of him at the jail is trending but one more video is also trending where he was seen greeting the crowd while leaving the jail after meeting his son. In the video, he acknowledged the crowd with folded hands.
The video grabbed the attention of his fans who have been sharing it and writing support messages for the actor. One of the users wrote, “Sad to see one father in such pain.” Another wrote, “Stay strong Shah Rukh.” Many fans showed solidarity with the actor. However, this is not the first time fans have come out in his support. Earlier, fans even dropped support messages outside Mannat.
Take a look at the video here:
#WATCH Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after a brief meeting with son Aryan pic.twitter.com/A9y2exXtn4— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
After the Sessions Court rejected Aryan Khan’s bail, the star kid's lawyer will be moving to Mumbai High Court. His bail plea will be heard on October 26. Today, NCB visited Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday’s house.
