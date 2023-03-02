Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble over a property purchase? Details inside

Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed all the limelight ever since his recently released film Pathaan has become a blockbuster. The actor returned to the silver screen after almost 4 years with this action-packed thriller film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Well, on the one hand where SRK is on a career-high and is shooting for his upcoming projects, his wife Gauri Khan seems to have landed herself in legal trouble. Reportedly a complaint has been filed against her over a property purchase.

Case registered against Gauri Khan

According to reports in Times Of India, the case against Gauri Khan has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian penal code. Jaswant Shah, who is a resident of Mumbai has filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife stating that the company of which Gauri is the brand ambassador has failed to give him possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh. The flat is reportedly located at Tulsiyani Gold View, Sushant Golf City in Lucknow. As per the reports, the FIR has also been filed against Tulsiyani Construction Chief MD Anil Kumar and director Mahesh Tulsiyani. It is being said that Jaswant Shah had invested in this property after being influenced by its brand ambassador who is non-other than Gauri.

Gauri Khan’s work front

It is not a hidden fact that Gauri Khan is a well-known celebrity designer. She has designed the homes of several Bollywood actors and it wouldn’t be wrong to call her one of the best interior designers of B-town. She may be the wife of a superstar, but that does not stop her from carving a niche for herself in her field.

Talking about King Khan, after the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan which also stars Nayanthara. It is said that Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in this film. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

