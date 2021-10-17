Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan quits sweets as she keeps ‘mannat’ for Aryan Khan’s bail; Report

Ever since Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have been going through a tough time. From cancelling shoots to skipping events, SRK has just kept himself away from the limelight. Currently, Aryan is under 14-day-judicial custody and his next court hearing is on October 20. We see many celebrities visiting SRK and Gauri to be by their side during one of the toughest times of their lives. Well, the latest buzz is that the star wife has constantly been praying for her son and has kept a ‘mannat’ for his safety.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Gauri Khan has been praying through the festival of Navratri. She has reportedly quit sugar ever since Navratri started on October 7. From Salman Khan to Preity Zinta a lot of celebrities have been visiting Mannat to visit the Khans. Many celebrities have been even taking to their social media handle to extend their support and express their disappointment with the court’s order. For now, Aryan Khan’s bail order has been reserved for October 20, which means that Aryan will have to spend another six days at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan had sent a money order of Rs. 4,500 to Arthur Road jail authorities for Aryan Khan’s canteen expenses. In fact, the star couple had even spoken to their son via video call as he was shifted to Arthur Road Jail. Reportedly, Jail officials are reportedly keeping a close watch on Aryan Khan and all the drugs case accused have been kept in a barrack separate from the other inmates for security reasons.

