Shah Rukh Khan’s warm reply to a fan who admitted his family members are Aamir Khan fans will win your hearts

Bollywood fans have always been fascinated with the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan , Aamir Khan , and Salman Khan. It is always a visual treat for the fans when these three Khans come together on the screen, which is very rare. We recently saw Salman and SRK collaborate in Pathaan . Even if it was for a cameo, their presence together on the screen raised the excitement levels. After the massive success of Pathaan, King Khan once again started with the Ask SRK session on Twitter today. When asked about the PK star, SRK only had good words for him.

During the Ask SRK session that Shah Rukh Khan held on his Twitter handle today, a fan wrote, “@iamsrk my family members are fans of Amir Khan how can I convince them ur the best of all #AskSRK.” King Khan, as we all know is known for his wit and warmth. He knows how to answer any question in the right manner. Answering this fan very warmly he only praised his competitor Aamir Khan. SRK replied, “And rightly so…Aamir is awesome!”

Aamir Khan's work front

Even though Mr. Perfectionist is currently on a break from his acting career, he has been receiving several movie offers from some of the top filmmakers of all major Indian languages. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that KGF director Prashanth Neel has approached Aamir Khan for his upcoming two-hero project, which features Jr. NTR as one of the protagonists. Reportedly, Aamir might also join YRF's spy universe soon, with an upcoming spy thriller film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as he jetted to shoot for Atlee’s next Jawan. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, while Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Jawan is Atlee’s first Hindi movie and his first collaboration with SRK. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead antagonist in the film. The highly anticipated project will also have Thalapthy Vijay, the Tamil superstar in a special appearance. The Atlee directorial features a stellar star cast including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting roles. The film will be released across five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, on June 2, 2023.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and reportedly he also has a cameo in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.