Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply to replicate Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 stunt will leave you in splits

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been on a roll this year. Starting from creating a buzz with his recent venture Jawan to his highly anticipated upcoming film Dunki leaving fans elated, King Khan has been shooting back-to-back surprises on his fans.

Khan, who frequently interacts with his fans by conducting several Ask SRK sessions, recently had a fun banter with one of his fans when he was asked if he has ever thought of replicating Tom Cruise’s iconic bike stunt scene in Mission Impossible 7. Read on.

Ahead of Dunki’s release, Shah Rukh Khan gives funny reply when asked about replicating Mission Impossible 7 stunt scene

Prior to Dunki’s release on December 22, the Badshah of Bollywood took to his X (Earlier called Twitter) account to conduct an Ask SRK session with his fans. Notably, a fan nudged him to reveal if the thought of recreating Tom Cruise’s iconic bike stunt scene from Mission Impossible 7 ever crossed his mind, and to this, King Khan had a witty answer.

“Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar!!! #Dunki (I don't have a motorcycle),” said Shah Rukh Khan after the fan questioned him “@iamsrk Have you ever thought of doing something like Tom Cruise did in MI:7 ? #AskSRK.”

More about Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Khan’s project Jawan created a massive uproar amongst fans after they were elated to watch him on the big screen again. The film starred actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara alongside Shah Rukh Khan and immensely soared at the box office. Helmed by renowned South filmmaker Atlee, Jawan saw the Badshah of Bollywood in dual roles.

The star is now preparing for the release of his next venture Dunki, which is set for its arrival in theaters in India on December 22, calling for double celebration this Christmas. Written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani.

Remarkably, the plot of Dunki revolves around Donkey Flight, which is said to be an illegal immigration technique. The film will also star Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

