Shah Rukh, Rani, Abhishek, Preity's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna turns 15: Karan Johar cheers love that's strong

A film released 15 years ago but still remains in people's hearts for being way ahead of its time is 's directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Starring , Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, , Kirron Kher, Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, the film by Karan Johar on love & infidelity has completed 15 years to its release. On this occasion, Karan took a trip down memory lane and remembered how he and all actors worked on the film. Not just this, he recalled how his team worked on the music too.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a video snippet from the film featuring SRK, Rani, Abhishek, Preity, Big B and Kirron Kher. With it, the filmmaker penned his feelings on KANK completing 15 years since its release. Karan wrote, "A film that will always remain extremely special to me. Tough to fathom that it's been 15 years to all the memories we made on set, while creating the music and so much more!! Here's to the kind of love that's strong enough to never say alvida to!! #15YearsOfKANK."

Take a look:

As soon as Karan shared it, Abhishek also remembered the film and wrote, "Truly...you can never say Alvida to nostalgia! 15 years- What a journey!."

Click HERE for Abhishek's note.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna had managed to do well overseas. However, in India, it could not make an impact on the box office. Nevertheless, the music of the film was loved and SRK, Rani, Abhishek and Preity's acting was lauded. The story was about two individuals Dev and Maya who try to save their own marriages by supporting each other but end up falling in love with each other.

Meanwhile, Karan is currently gearing up to return to the helm after a while with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star , , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

Also Read|Rani Mukerji to shoot Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in Estonia in bio bubble instead of Norway for THIS reason?