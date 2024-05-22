Shahana Goswami poses with director Sandhya Suri before premiere of her film Santosh at Cannes 2024

On May 14, the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on a happening note. While big names from the fashion and entertainment industry gathered for the event, a special Indian film was also premiered for the international dignitaries.

Director Sandhya Suri’s thriller movie Santosh was the official selection in Un Certain Regard at the event and was screened earlier today.

Shahana Goswami’s movie Santosh premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Another amazing piece of news from the ongoing Cannes Film Festival has delighted the Indian audience. Director Sandhya Suri went to the coveted event with her thriller Santosh starring actors Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar, and Sanjay Bishnoi in key roles.

A couple of hours ago, the official Instagram handle of the Festival de Cannes posted some images of the star cast along with the filmmaker. Sharing the glimpses from the photocall that happened before the film’s screening, they penned, “SANTOSH – SANDHYA SURI. Avec l’équipe du film / With the film crew. Shahana Goswami, Sandhya Suri, Sunita Rajwar & Sanjay Bishnoi.”

Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, Shahana Goswami took to her social media to share the good news after the film was officially selected for the said category. Along with a poster of the film, the actress also dropped a selfie unwinding with a glass of wine and her bright smile at the airport lounge. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

She wrote, “What a crazy ride it's already been! And now we are going to Cannes, Un Certain Regard! I'm at an airport lounge celebrating at 8.30 am. Looking forward to this ride. Welcome to the world of 'Santosh'.”

Take a look:

Several Bollywood stars including mom-to-be Richa Chadha, Sanjay Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Soha Ali Khan, Maanvi Gagroo, Jim Sarbh, Guneet Monga, and others congratulated her and the team for this impressive feat.

About Santosh

The movie follows the life and struggles of newly widowed Santosh who inherits her husband’s job as a police constable. She steps into a new world and joins a feminist inspector to investigate a mysterious case only to be one with the harsh realities of law enforcement in rural India.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: India to create history as 12 films from country’s core ready to reign this year