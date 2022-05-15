Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's one-month marriage anniversary; Shares PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked one month of their union on Saturday and stepped out for a dinner date. The couple did not pose for the paparazzi but simply made an exit after their restaurant visit. However, Alia treated her fans with some unseen photos on social media. On Sunday, her sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped a few unseen snaps as she reminisced the good times and celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared a couple of snaps and wrote, "It’s been an excellent month." In the picture-perfect snaps, Ranbir can be seen holding Alia close and kissing her on the cheeks. The couple are flanked by their closest friends as Shaheen can be seen on Ranbir's side and Ayan Mukerjee can be seen on Alia's side.

In the second picture, Alia, Ranbir and Shaheen are in the frame and have been caught in a candid moment from the couple's wedding bash.

Check out Alia and Ranbir's photos below: