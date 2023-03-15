Shaheen Bhatt drops a priceless pic of Alia Bhatt's grumpy face; Here's how she wished her 'best friend'

Actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today and her fans have flooded social media with warm wishes. Even her friends from the industry and family members have showered love on her. Alia is celebrating her first birthday as a new mom as she welcomed her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha in November 2022. A while ago, her sister and best friend Shaheen Bhatt took to social media and shared a quirky birthday wish for Alia.

Shaheen Bhatt shares funny pictures on Alia Bhatt's birthday

Shaheen took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of Alia. In the first picture, Alia is seen sporting her swimwear and enjoying coconut water while looking at her phone. But Alia's 'feeling irritated' expression is totally unmissable. She wrote along with it, "30 years of this face." The second picture features the birthday girl and Shaheen. The Bhatt sisters are seen happily posing with each other while soaking up the sun.

Shaheen captioned the second picture, "30 years of these faces. Happy Birthday best friend. Couldn’t do a second of this journey without you - there is no Tanna without Aloo." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the posts, Alia commented, "Hahahahahahahahahahahah." Even the fans were seen enjoying her expression in the first picture. They called her 'cute'. Rhea Kapoor too dropped a red heart emoji.

Earlier today, Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor wished her 'bahurani' Alia with a special post. She shared her picture and penned a sweet note. Her post read, "Happy birthday BAHURANI. Only love n more love" followed by a queen crown emoji.

Work front

Alia is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently wrapped up the shoot in Kashmir. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline. The trio will reportedly start shooting this year.

