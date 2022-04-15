Shaheen Bhatt drops NEW pics of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Says 'Our weird tribe got a whole lot weirder'
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles in this new picture. Ranbir holds Alia close to him as they stand amidst a beautiful tree with red leaves. In the next picture, we can see the newlyweds looking at each other with love-filled eyes. They have a white garland of flowers around their neck as pink petals were showered on them. Sharing this pic, Shaheen wrote, “My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much.”
Take a look:
Meanwhile, according to reports in Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor paid a tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his wedding day. The Rockstar actor wore his late father’s expensive watch which complimented perfectly with his ivory sherwani and he looked nothing less than a royal prince on his wedding day. The watch in question is reportedly priced at Rs 21 lakh and comes with an 18kt white gold case with a blue alligator leather strap.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt's mehendi idea was 'less is more', included Ranbir's lucky number 8 & infinity symbol