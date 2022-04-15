Shaheen Bhatt drops NEW pics of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Says 'Our weird tribe got a whole lot weirder'

It was only yesterday that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married. The social media has been filled with the wedding pictures of the couple and they have taken the internet by quite a storm. We bet fans have not been able to take their eyes off the lovely couple. A lot of their family and friends have been sharing their pictures on Instagram and just now the sister of the bride, Shaheen Bhatt shared a fresh picture of the newlyweds.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles in this new picture. Ranbir holds Alia close to him as they stand amidst a beautiful tree with red leaves. In the next picture, we can see the newlyweds looking at each other with love-filled eyes. They have a white garland of flowers around their neck as pink petals were showered on them. Sharing this pic, Shaheen wrote, “My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much.”