Shaheen Bhatt is 'excited' to meet Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby; Reacts to trolls targetting her

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April this year, are all set to welcome their first baby soon. They announced their pregnancy two months after their wedding. Since then, fans and their colleagues from the industry have been pouring love on the parents-to-be. Both families recently also hosted an intimate baby shower for Alia at Ranbir's Vastu house in Bandra. Now, in a recent interview, Shaheen Bhatt has shared her thoughts on her sister Alia's new phase of life for the first time. She expressed her excitement and said that she can't meet to wait to meet the new member of their family.

While speaking to News18, Shaheen shared that Alia is the first among the siblings who will be having a baby. She also said that there is 'extreme nervousness' and 'excited anticipation' at home. Shaheen, who is an author, was overwhelmed as she spoke about the year 2022. This year, Alia started off with a massive hit, Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was followed by her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor and pregnancy. Now recently, her film Brahmastra proved to be a hit affair at the box office. Speaking of the same, Shaheen said that it has been a wonderful year for the family. She added, "It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that."

Staying in touch with Alia amid their busy schedules

Shaheen and Alia share a close bond and it is quite evident from their social media posts. Recently, the mommy-to-be was seen enjoying a plate full of sev puri with her sister. But lately, Alia has been working non-stop while Shaheen is busy working on a few scripts. On being asked how they managed to spend time with each other amid hectic schedules, Shaheen revealed that they video call each other every day and check on each other. She also said that if both of them are free, they do lunch and dinner together. The sister duo also owns a production house and because of that, they spend a lot of time.

Shaheen on Alia getting trolled for embracing motherhood soon after the wedding

Meanwhile, Shaheen also reacted to her sister getting trolled for embracing motherhood soon after the wedding. Shaheen chose not to speak for Alia because it was her own journey. But reacting to the negativity, she stated that one can never please everybody and 'there is always going to be a negative comment or two out there'. She concluded by saying, "We are all very practiced at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on."

