Shaheen Bhatt pens a heartfelt birthday note for ‘sunshine’ Alia Bhatt: So proud of the person you are

It’s Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday today and the actress has decided to celebrate it with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Bhatt girls have flown to an undisclosed location and are having the time of their life together. In fact, Alia and Shaheen even gave a glimpse of their leisure time on social media. Amid this, Shaheen has taken social media by a storm as she has shared a beautiful pic of themselves along with a sweet birthday note for the Raazi actress

Taking to her Instagram account, Shaheen shared a picture of herself holding Alia in her arms as she tried to lift her. The Bhatt girls were all smiles and the pic spoke volumes about the sibling love. In the caption, Shaheen called Alia her best friend, sunshine, baby girl, etc. She wrote, “There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey. I’m so proud of you. Of the person you’re evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be. We call you sunshine because you are - dazzling, life-affirming and unfiltered. I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always. I love you so much. Happy Birthday.”

Take a look at Shaheen Bhatt’s post for Alia Bhatt:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is making the headlines as Ayan Mukerji has unveiled her first look as Isha from his much-anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie will also star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and will mark the actor’s first collaboration with Alia.

