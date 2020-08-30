Shaheen Bhatt pens open letter to Alia Bhatt sharing there’s no version of her cloaked in disguise

Shaheen Bhatt penned a heartfelt open letter to sister Alia Bhatt. She shared there's no introduction to who the real Alia is and there's no secret either.

has been spending her time amid the lockdown by keeping her fans and followers up to date with her daily activities. The actress also shares pictures and videos of herself along with her furry friends. The actress without a doubt has a massive fan following. Most recently it was revealed that Alia was the September digital cover star for Elle India. And her sister Shaheen Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for her sister sharing that there’s no introduction about who the real Alia is sharing there is no secret.

Shaheen started off her letter to Alia saying, “Dear Alia, I’ll admit, I imagined writing you a letter like this would be easy – a cop-out almost. But, when I actually came to doing it, I was chock-full of questions rather than rousing thoughts to fill a page. What could I possibly say to you in a letter replete with indispensable censorship that you don’t already know? Are there undisclosed feelings I’ve neglected to share that could benefit from public unveiling? Does this count as candour or exhibitionism? Is it even you that I’m writing to?”

Continuing she said, “After all, my function is to pull back the curtain, to give you pieces of advice that act as revelation, to thank you for things as a form of disclosure. My function is also to introduce those reading to who you ‘really’ are, to let them in on the top-secret parts of your personality that you’ve hidden away – and this is precisely where things get problematic. You’ve already shown the world exactly who you are. There is no introduction for the readers about who the ‘real’ Alia is because the way I see it, there is no secret Alia, no version of you that’s cloaked in disguise.”

Shaheen went on to reveal what Alia had told her when she was just 19. She shared that Alia said, that acting is one for when she’s in front of the camera and it’s a world-view she hasn’t wavered from since said Shaheen. She also added that the Saadak 2 actress has always been fiercely herself and never been short or pretended to be anyone other than who she is. “You are as dotty in an interview as you are at home in your PJs at 2am. Testing the limits of being you in every possible scenario has always been one of your most loved pastimes,” Shaheen said.

“On your 27th birthday, I told you that my wish for you was that you become wholly yourself – and uncover who you want to be in every way. To grow into the most authentic version of yourself. It isn’t something I imagined would begin to come to fruition only weeks later,” Shaheen said.

